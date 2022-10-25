Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area.

Biggby Coffee, a coffeehouse chain headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, opened its first Georgia location in Roswell on Tuesday, breaking ground on the company’s plan to extend its reach into the state.

The Roswell franchise is owned and operated by Daniel and Laura Hinchee, who both left their full-time jobs in the health care industry to pursue this new business venture together. Laura, however, still works as a nurse practitioner part-time.

The new Biggby Coffee is located in the Centre Point shopping center in Roswell. (Submitted photo)

The Hinchees, who migrated to the area from Clearwater, Florida two years ago, decided to open a Biggby Coffee franchise to satiate an absence of coffee shops in their area. The couple settled on franchising with Biggby because they were drawn to the company’s values and mission.

“Biggby Coffee is not just a coffee shop,” Daniel said. “It is a part of the community.”

Hinchee said opening the franchise allows him to put his bachelor’s degree in business administration to good use. The coffee shop also allows Daniel to accomplish his dream of becoming his own boss.

For the Hinchees, this venture is not a short-term passion project. Daniel said he expects the shop to grow under his family’s ownership and make an impact in the Roswell community. Even prior to the shop’s grand opening, the Hinchees have sponsored local events in order to promote their products and build rapport with the city’s residents.

“I am hoping that we become the go-to place for people,” Daniel said. “We hope to be a part of many events within the community.”

Daniel’s goal for the next year is to make Biggby’s presence known throughout the Roswell community, as well as build a loyal clientele base. Biggby Coffee franchises follow the company-mandated operating philosophy “PERC” – an acronym that stands for the four principles of the business plan. PERC prioritizes the needs of the consumer, while aiming to serve products of the highest quality in a timely manner. The Hinchees intend to incorporate this philosophy into their business plan.

For Daniel, this business is a venture his entire family can indulge in. Daniel credits his wife, Laura, for her role in bringing this franchise to life.

“My wife has been the glue to this whole process,” he said. “There has been a lot of blood, sweat and tears [in starting this business].”

The franchise is also an experience Daniel can share with his three daughters, the oldest of whom Daniel hopes will later express interest in working there.

“I want this to be a successful family business that my daughters will be proud of when they get older,” Hinchee said.

While Biggby Coffee specializes in various forms and flavors of coffee, the chain also serves teas, milkshakes, smoothies and a limited, but diverse, food menu, consisting of breakfast sandwiches and assorted treats.

According to the company’s website, Biggby Coffee is preparing to open five more locations in the southeast, but the new Roswell location is currently the only stake Biggby has in the Peach State.

It’s likely more Biggby franchises will appear in Georgia in the future, and Daniel said he isn’t opposed to opening more locations over time.

Biggby Coffee is located in Roswell’s Centre Pointe shopping center on Houze Way. The shop operates from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sundays.