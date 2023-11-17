Amerigroup’s $250,000 donation expands critical education and economic opportunities for African Americans throughout the state

ATLANTA (November 16, 2023) – Amerigroup Georgia has taken a momentous stride towards empowering communities and advancing education by contributing $250,000 to the distinguished organization, 100Black Men of America, Inc. (100BMOA). This collaboration aims to uplift the lives of Georgia residents through targeted efforts in financial literacy and educational development.

Financial literacy and education are integral components of well-being, impacting people’s mental, emotional, and physical health. When equipped with these skills, individuals can achieve economic security, reduce their stress, and enhance their mental and emotional wellness. Bridging health disparities through financial empowerment helps bring about better access to critical resources and supports. Beyond personaltransformation, financial literacy and education can help strengthen family dynamics, build resilience, and propel future goals. Ultimately, it can serve as a powerful tool to help build a balanced, secure, and fulfilling life.

“We are immensely excited about our collaboration with Amerigroup Georgia—a powerful testimony to our dedication to enhancing the lives of Georgia’s residents. This partnership honors the legacy of the late Tommy Dortch, former chairman of 100BMOA, whose vision was to drive positive change through strategic partnerships,” shared [Name], [Title] of 100BMOA.

With Amerigroup’s support, 100BMOA expanded its suite of critically important supports and resources that empower young minds to be financially savvy, fostering skills in leadership, management, research, problem-solving, and team building, including:

· Dollars and $ense Youth Investment Program: this financial literacy program provides high school students in grades 9 through 12 with invaluable knowledge and application of saving and investing strategies. The program equips students with practical skills to navigate financial decisions, promoting responsible financial habits from an early age.

· Collegiate 100® Program: Designed to provide continued mentoring as students transition from high school to college, this program ensures that the positive influence of the 100BMOA extends seamlessly into higher education. The Collegiate 100® program reinforces the Mentoring The 100 Way® Across a Lifetime™ initiatives, empowering students to overcome challenges and excel in their academic and personal journeys.

· Economic Empowerment: The 100BMOA envisions economic self-sufficiency and the cultivation of generational wealth as critical components of building just societies. Through comprehensive curricula and training, the organization equips its mentees with financial literacy, career

development skills, investment management, and entrepreneurial mindsets. This commitment fosters financial planning, fiscal responsibility, and an entrepreneurial mindset from a young age.

· Stock Market Competition: This initiative introduces high school students to the world of investments and stocks through the Stock Market Game—an online simulation of global capital markets. The game engages students from grades 4-12, equipping them with essential knowledge in economics, investing, and personal finance. This initiative empowers young minds to be financially savvy, fostering skills in leadership, management, research, problem-solving, and team-building.

“Amerigroup is proud to support 100 Black Men of America in our shared mission to drive comprehensive, positive changes across Georgia by expanding education and economic opportunities for African Americans across the state to drive comprehensive, positive change, and be more engaged, informed, happy and healthy,” said Mel Lindsey, President, Amerigroup Georgia. “Thank you, 100 Black Men of America, for your enduring commitment and work in literacy, training, program development and advocacy.”

This collaborative endeavor stretches across diverse counties, making a lasting impression in areas including Albany, Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and more, and represents a profound commitment to social progress and empowerment. It exemplifies the extraordinary potential of collective action to shape a brighter future for Georgians across the state.

With an impact touching the lives of over 2,000 individuals, including over 600 youth and 1,550 Collegiate 100® participants, this partnership holds the promise of significant transformation and empowerment.

About Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia helps improve healthcare access and quality for more than 600,000 low-income Georgians by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members areassured care that is not only accessible but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated, and patient-centered. Amerigroup Georgia provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, visit www.myamerigroup.com/ga

About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

100 Black Men was founded as an organization in New York City in 1963. The national organization, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. began with nine chapters in 1986 as a national alliance of leading African-American men of business, public affairs, and government with a mission to improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African-American youth. These visionaries included businessmen and industry leaders such as David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate Andrew Hatcher, and Jackie Robinson. Since its inception, the vision emerged and grew to over 10,000 members, impacting over 125,000 underserved, underrepresented minority youth annually. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.