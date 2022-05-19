Amerigroup Georgia opened its new Community Service Center in Atlanta on Thursday as part of its ongoing efforts to combat inequality in underserved neighborhoods and provide innovative healthcare solutions for communities across the Peach State.

The Amerigroup Community Service Center is a one-stop shop for a wide range of information and resources, including access to healthcare, social and financial support, innovative technology, and more. The Center will serve as a comfortable, welcoming neighborhood health care information and education space that is open to the public and staffed by Amerigroup Georgia associates who can help provide support and assistance to visitors.

The Center will play a critical role to ensure residents in the local community have access to experts who can share health care information in a culturally sensitive manner and help them to make better-informed healthcare decisions for themselves and their families.

“We are proud to bring this brick-and-mortar location to Atlanta to help make it easier for people to access health information where they live and work,” said Mel Lindsey, president, Amerigroup Georgia. “We are looking forward to extending our presence in the local community to help residents across Atlanta access to the tools and services they need to build happier, healthier lives.”

The grand opening featured a ribbon cutting, open house, and Amerigroup leadership and community partners, including Fulton County Commission Board Chair Robb Pitts, Atlanta District 11 Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet, and CEO of Invest Atlanta, Dr. Eloisa Klementich.

“This new facility will provide critically important access to healthcare and social support for families throughout the local community,” said Robb Pitts. “I am proud to support this exciting new community center and I stand with Amerigroup in our ongoing collective efforts to guarantee that more people across Fulton County have access to services and resources that can help them build a brighter future for themselves and their families.”

To commemorate Foster Care Month in May, Amerigroup’s Georgia Families 360° celebrated select foster parents at the event with an award for their extraordinary support and dedication to children in the foster care system.

“We are excited that Amerigroup Georgia has decided to open a community center and be a full-fledged wrap-around partner in the Greenbriar/Campbellton Corridor. The services and resources offered by Amerigroup are vitally needed, so I’m thankful for this community addition,” said Councilwoman Overstreet.

Grants were also administered at the event to neighboring Title I schools to help support programs and activities. Recipients include Therrell High School, Hamilton Holmes Elementary, and Paul D. West Middle School.

“Thank you to Amerigroup for your deep commitment to improving health outcomes, removing barriers to make health more equitable and accessible, and connecting people to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthy lives,” said Dr. Klementich. “Your steadfast commitment to improving lives in this community and others mirrors Invest Atlanta’s ongoing efforts to increase Atlantans’ access to opportunities and pathways to wealth creation while also positioning them to benefit from economic investments in our city, regardless of their ZIP code.”