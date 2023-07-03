AmericasMart will host Atlanta’s first Casual Market trade show from July 10-13. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice



Casual Market, the only International Casual Furnishings Association-endorsed convention on the continent entirely dedicated to the outdoor furnishings industry, will host its annual trade exhibition inside downtown’s AmericasMart for the first time from July 10-13.

Formerly held in Chicago, the four-day trade show experience makes the permanent move to Atlanta, placing more than 50 showrooms and over 100 temporary exhibitors on display inside the largest wholesale trade facility in the United States.

The ICFA announced its decision to relocate the showcase last year, after hosting Chicago’s final Casual Market event last July in the city’s River North neighborhood. This year, the event, open solely to retailers and manufacturers in the home decor, gardening, hospitality and other similar industries, will occupy seven floors of Building 1 inside the roughly 7-million-square-foot marketplace.

“As we close one chapter in Chicago, we are very excited to open a new one in Atlanta,” ICFA executive director Jackie Hirschhaut said in a statement about the transition. “The move to AmericasMart is not only a fresh start and opportunity to further the growth of ICFA, but for the outdoor and casual furnishings industry as a whole.”

Casual Market Atlanta is one of 16 markets hosted annually within AmericasMart, all of which bring wholesalers from approximately 60 countries to the city every year. The showcase will overlap with Atlanta Market, a bi-annual trade show attracting designers, home stagers and other players in the home and lifestyle markets.

Showrooms will open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13. Temporary exhibitors will follow the same schedule Monday through Wednesday, and open from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.