Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Darrell Grand Moultrie’s Ounce of Faith. (Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fabulous Fox Theatre February 10-13 for five performances during Black History Month. This season the organization celebrates the 50th anniversary of Alvin Ailey’s beloved Cry and a decade of leadership by Artistic Director Robert Battle.

“Alvin Ailey’s vision provided the opportunity for generations of artists to use dance to inspire, unite and enlighten,” Battle said. “Despite the twists and turns on the road we have all traveled together, we are excited to be returning to our Atlanta home at the Fabulous Fox Theatre while finding new ways to share artistry that renews our spirit of courage, hope, and joy.”

“I am deeply humbled to have led this seminal company for a decade, joined by incomparable dancers and choreographers on a journey of discovery that extends from the powerful works of our founder to the important voices of today – an ongoing dance dialogue that shines a light on the strength and resilience of our common humanity around the world.”

Atlanta’s engagement opens with a Battle 10th Anniversary program on Thursday, February 10 at 8 p.m. celebrating his visionary leadership that has moved the company forward in exciting ways into the seventh decade.

The performance unveils Battle’s world premiere “For Four”, translated from dance film to the center stage, set to a Wynton Marsalis delicious jazz score that captures the pent-up energy of a world cooped up during the pandemic.

The evening will also include the new production of Battle’s sensuous, swirling duet “Unfold”, “Ella”, “In/Side”, “Love Stories finale”, “Mass”, and “Takademe”. The opening performance is also WSB-TV’s Family 2 Family Night.

Battle 10th Anniversary program repeats on Sunday, February 13 at 3 p.m. The Friday, February 11 at 8 p.m. performance spotlights 50 years of Cry, the 16-minute tour-de-force solo dedicated to "all Black women everywhere – especially our mothers."

(Photo Credit: Christopher-Duggan)

In addition to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s return to Atlanta with live performances, the Ailey organization continues Destination Dance with workshops, residencies, and auditions. This year’s activities include:

Virtual school-time performance for Atlanta public and private schools to help introduce young audiences to the magic of Ailey. Filmed at New York City Center, the educational experience moderated by Artistic Director Robert Battle will welcome viewers behind the scenes to see the elements and hear from the people who create an Ailey experience. Special performances of classic works that Alvin Ailey created based upon his "blood memories" of growing up in rural Texas are featured with excerpts of Blues Suite and the must-see masterpiece Revelations.

Revelations: An Interdisciplinary Approach residency, Tuesday, January 26 – Friday, January 28 at Kipp Atlanta Collegiate and Tuesday, February 1 – Friday, February 4 at KIPP Strive Academy. This popular residency utilizes Alvin Ailey’s signature work, Revelations, as the inspirational framework for a comprehensive study of language arts, social studies, and dance. Led by Arts In Education’s Master Teacher and former Ailey dancer Nasha Thomas, the innovative program actively engages participants in a process of reflecting, discussing, creating, performing, and assessing, while exploring the life story of Alvin Ailey and Revelations.

The Ailey School Auditions, Sunday, February 13 at 10 a.m. (ages 12-15) and 12 p.m. (ages 16-25) at Atlanta Ballet. The mission of The Ailey School is to make dance accessible to outstanding students through a curriculum of rigorous and diversified dance training. Nearly 80 percent of current Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater members received their pre-professional training from The Ailey School, including Georgia’s own Christopher Wilson.

Ailey Experience, Saturday, February 26 – Sunday, February 27 at Tri-Cities High School (2575 Harris St, East Point, GA). This year’s two-day workshop presented by Ailey Extension with AREA Atlanta in partnership with Destination Dance, allows participants ages 8-12 and 13+ to learn Horton – the signature technique of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater – and Ailey Repertory from Director of Ailey Extension Lisa Johnson-Willingham and Ailey Extension instructor Amos Machanic as well as Latin Jazz Fusion from Ailey Extension instructor Katherine Jimenez. Adults (ages 16+) are also invited to join in the dance on Sunday, February 27 and learn New York Latin Fusion from Katherine Jimenez. For more information and to sign up please visit alvinailey.org/extension. Join the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for the milestone 2022 engagement in Atlanta, as Ailey’s breathtaking artists return to the stage celebrating the human spirit and inspire all people through dance.

Tickets starting at $29, are now on sale at The Fox Theatre box office, 660 Peachtree Street NE, www.alvinailey.org, www.foxatltix.com, or by calling 855-285-8499.

All audience members, including children ages 5-18, will be required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination (two weeks after receiving a one-dose vaccine or the second dose of a two-dose vaccine), a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance you are attending, or a professionally administered antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance you are attending.

Children under 5 will be admitted with a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance they are attending or a professionally administered antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance they are attending.

All audience members must wear masks at all times inside the theater. Read more here about performance COVID-19 protocols.

For more information on Ailey’s upcoming performances, visit www.alvinailey.org.