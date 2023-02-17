(CNN) — The All-Star game returns to Utah for the first time in 30 years, as the NBA’s biggest stars touchdown in Salt Lake City for the weekend-long showcase of the league’s most talented players.

Running from Friday to Sunday, the All-Star weekend features a variety of contests and culminates with the 72nd All-Star Game that aims to raise $1 million for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Raise the Future foundations.

The weekend begins with the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, featuring the likes of rappers 21 Savage and Cordae, actors Simu Liu and Janelle Monáe, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, NFL player DK Metcalf and singers Nicky Jam and Ozuna.

The two rosters will be coached by Ryan Smith, Utah Jazz governor and honorary captain, and three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade.

This year’s game features a “Crunch Time” mode, which will start a two-minute period where point values are doubled, and the “Unlock a Legend” feature that will allow the teams to add an NBA legend to their team mid-match.

Next up on Friday will be the Rising Stars game, featuring the best rookie and sophmore talents in the NBA.

The four teams will be coached by former NBA stars Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams and Jason Terry and will showcase the next generation of NBA talent.

Then, a jam-packed Saturday features the Skills Challenge, Three-point Contest and Dunk Contest.

The 2023 edition will once against feature Team Giannis vs Team LeBron. Credit: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

The skills challenge is this year split into three teams of three players, the Antetokounmpo brothers Giannis, Alex and Thananis, Team Jazz, featuring Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton, and Team Rooks, featuring Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey and Jabari Smith Jr.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard headlines the Three-point Contest, where he will go up against Jayson Tatum, Lauri Markkanen, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter and Julius Randle.

The Dunk Contest certainly isn’t the big-name draw it used to be, but this year’s edition should still see some impressive feats of athleticism with Trey Murphy III, Jericho Sims, Mac McClung and Kenyon Martin Jr. taking part.

Finally, Sunday sees the All-Star Draft take place — where LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select their teams — an hour before the main event begins: The All-Star Game.

The Vivint Arena is shown during the transformation taking place inside the arena before the start of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Salt Lake City. More than 60 players are making their way to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend, some of them for the first time, one of them for the 19th time. And while some events will tout the league’s future, many will be celebrating the past. Credit: Rick Bowme / AP Photo

Below is the full list of All-Star starters and reserves:

Starters

LeBron James (captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)

Jayson Tatum

Donovan Mitchell

Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid (replaced Kevin Durant)

Ja Morant (replaced Stephen Curry)

Lauri Markkanen (replaced Zion Williamson)

Reserves

Bam Adebayo

Jaylen Brown

DeMar DeRozan

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Pascal Siakam (injury replacement)

Anthony Edwards (injury replacement)

De’Aaron Fox (injury replacement)

Paul George

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Domantas Sabonis

How to watch

The various matches and challenges will be available to watch across ESPN, EPNN 2, TNT and NBA TV.