“Ain’t Too Proud”, the hit musical about Motown Records’ dynamo all-male group The Temptations, hits the Fabulous Fox Theater’s stage starting Tuesday, March 8. The show will follow the Detroit group’s rise to fame and the personal journey of the members.

The play is told through the perspective of the group’s co-founder Otis Williams, the sole surviving member of The Temptations. In addition to Williams, the original members included Eddie Kendricks, David Ruffin, Paul Williams (no relation) and Melvin Franklin.

According to cast member Jalen Harris, who portrays tenor Eddie Kendrick, “The show goes very deep into the memory of Williams,where he shares his deepest regrets and his perspective on what the group went through with its original members.”

Harris began singing around the age of four and acting at the age of 10. Despite getting his start at such a young age, he knew even back then that using his voice to bring joy to others is what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

Harris decided to combine his two passions, music and theater, and work in musical theater. He sees it as a safe space for him to use all of his talents. Working through the pandemic has been challenging at times for Harris, but he likes to focus on being able to see joy on the audience’s faces as they watch a live show.

“It is so uplifting and makes the challenges a little easier to live with,” Harris said.

Harris has been rehearsing with the rest of the crew over the last two months to prepare for the opening show on the tour. To him, the experience has been a rewarding one.

“My experience working with this Tony Award-winning creative team was and still continues to be a major blessing for me,” Harris said. “I’ve learned so much and incredibly grown as an actor working with such talented and accomplished actors.”

Harris hopes that people will come out to enjoy the play which runs until March 13. .

“I hope the audience takes away that we are all humans living in this world and the beauty of how music can bridge us all together, no matter who we are and where we come from,” Harris said. “That music can change the world, and it does.”

The Temptations have had decades of hit songs. Some of their most popular singles are:

“My Girl”.