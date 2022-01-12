The program will allow qualified Agnes Scott undergraduate, graduate and post-bacc students to lock in admission to MSM’s MD program

January 11, 2022 (Decatur, Georgia) – This week, Agnes Scott College and Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) announced a new partnership to create an Early Commitment Program (ECP) and a Pre-Medical Linkage Program. The programs will offer qualified Agnes Scott undergraduate, post-baccalaureate and graduate students admission to Morehouse School of Medicine’s MD program.

“We are thrilled to partner with Morehouse School of Medicine to offer this new opportunity for our students,” said Leocadia I. Zak, president of Agnes Scott College. “The Early Commitment and Pre-Medical Linkage programs are another way that Agnes Scott is demonstrating our innovative approach to driving professional success for Scotties and helping them pursue career goals in a variety of industries.”

The Early Commitment Program is designed for third-year undergraduate students who are in good standing, meet specific criteria and aspire to attend Morehouse School of Medicine after completion of their undergraduate degrees at Agnes Scott. The Linkage Program is designed for post-baccalaureate and graduate students who are in good standing, meet specific criteria and aspire to attend Morehouse School of Medicine immediately after completing their studies at Agnes Scott College.

Students at all levels will be able to bypass the “glide year” that is common for most students pursuing medical school. In addition to the academic criteria, candidates for these programs will be selected based on their demonstrated commitment to medicine, Georgia and underserved communities as well as a dedication to community service.

“Morehouse School of Medicine is pleased to partner with Agnes Scott College and expand opportunities for bright students. When students that have traditionally not been steered into medicine and science, such as women, have opportunities to learn more about the possibilities of such careers, we see a stronger and more diverse clinical workforce,” said Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, president and CEO of Morehouse School of Medicine. “We’ve witnessed the stellar academic performance of Agnes Scott’s post-baccalaureate students who attend MSM and the impressive engagement of their undergraduates through SCALE (Sophomore Class Atlanta Leadership Experience). With the Early Commitment and Pre-Medical Linkage programs, our institutions are partnering to cultivate the next generation of doctors who are ready to have an impact in underserved communities in Georgia and around the world.”

“The Morehouse School of Medicine team is excited to deepen our partnership with Agnes Scott College as part of the Atlanta community of scholars,” said Joseph Adrian Tyndall, MD, MPH, executive vice president for health affairs and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. “When there are different and diverse voices in medicine, research and science, patient care and the healthcare industry as a whole are better served. It is truly a step in the right direction of health equity. Scotties are known for high achievement and remarkable leadership. This collaboration makes sense.”

As part of the pilot launch of the program, MSM will start conducting interviews during the spring 2022 semester for selected juniors and post-baccalaureate students from Agnes Scott.