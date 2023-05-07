The last time track and field’s best and brightest stars were featured on a track in Atlanta it was during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games.

The inaugural Atlanta City Games brought thousands to Centennial Olympic Park Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Saturday night in Centennial Olympic Park the inaugural Atlanta City Games took place and brought that top level talent to the heart of the city. The games began in the afternoon with the men’s and women’s pole vault, the men’s and women’s mile, and women’s 600 meters, which was won by Ajee’ Wilson in 1:27:00.

The men’s 600 meters competition was won by American Bryce Hoppel (1:17.13) who bested fellow American Kameron Jones by 30 tenths of a second in an exciting race.

Sponsored by Adidas and hosted by the Atlanta Track Club and Global Athletics & Marketing, the Atlanta City Games began with the Run With Maud 5k Run/Walk. The annual event raises money for the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation. There were also youth track and field events, a mascot race and food trucks and Adidas and Atlanta Track Club merchandise tents.

Following the 600 meters competitions, Trials Elite Women ran the 100 meter hurdles, the Trials Elite Men ran the 110 meter hurdles to go along with 100 meters, 150 meters, and men’s and women’s 100 meters races.

American Aleia Hobbs won the women’s 100 meters at the tape late into the night. The event was attended by thousands of people throughout the day.