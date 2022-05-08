Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2-for-3, hit a home run, drew a walk and helped the Atlanta Braves secure a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park Saturday night.

The game was scoreless in the first four innings as last year’s National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes held Atlanta’s offense in check. In the fifth inning, Acuña Jr. drilled the one-two pitch into left center field and over the wall for his second home run of the season. The home run traveled 420 feet.

Acuña Jr, is hitting .250 since returning to the team April 28th as he rehabbed last season’s knee injury.

In the top of the sixth inning, Milwaukee catcher Victor Caratini lined to shortstop and Marrietta’s own Dansby Swanson did flash the leather as he made a spectacular catch that certainly would have led to an extra base hit.

Atlanta ace Max Fried went seven strong innings. He gave up one earned run and struck out eight Milwaukee batters.

“He goes out there and puts up those zeroes and gives you a chance against a really tough pitcher,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

The Acuña Jr. home run notwithstanding, Burnes pitched six innings, giving up two runs (one earned), walked one batter and struck out seven batters.

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson reacts after tagging out Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor during a Major League Baseball game on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

New closer Kenley Jansen gave up a double to Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich. Jansen would rebound and strike out Rowdy Tellez. Atlanta catcher Travis d’Arnaud would then catch Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor napping on the base paths. Taylor was caught stealing for a double play to end the game. The Brewers challenged the call to no avail. Jansen earned his eighth save of the season.

​​“Travis was unbelievable again, especially with the two throw-outs,” Fried said.

The Braves wore their 1974 uniforms for the second straight night. These were the same design Hank Aaron wore when he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record. The jerseys will be auctioned off and the proceeds will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund.

In the series finale, Brewers left hander Aaron Ashby (0-2, 2.33 ERA) will face the Braves’ Charlie Morton (1-3, 6.85 ERA) Sunday afternoon.