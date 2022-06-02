Four Million Americans, Including Georgians Signed AARP Petition Calling on the Senate and Congress to Act

The calls for fair prescription drug prices are growing louder across the nation, and AARP has taken a leading role in what a majority of Americans now see as a necessary fight. Last year, legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives which would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, put a cap on out-of-pocket costs that older adults pay for their prescription drugs and impose penalties on drug companies that raise prices faster than the rate of inflation.

“Americans don’t want to pay three times what people in other countries pay for the same drugs. More than four million people across the country are joining AARP to demand lower prices for prescription drugs,” said Debra Tyler Horton, Executive Director of AARP Georgia. “We thank Senator Jon Ossoff for all that he has been doing to support lower prescription drug prices and allowing Medicare to negotiate pricing. There will never be a better time to lower drug prices than the historic opportunity in front of the Senate. Now it’s time to get it done!”

Lowering prescription drug prices has widespread support among voters, regardless of their party affiliation. An AARP survey of voters found that strong majorities of voters want Congress to act on the issue, with 89 percent saying it is very important. The survey also found that 94 percent of voters support allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

“I’m grateful to hear from the thousands of Georgia seniors who share my conviction that Congress must act to lower prescription drug prices,” Senator Ossoff said. “I will continue working with and on behalf of Georgia’s seniors, and I appreciate AARP’s leadership on this issue.”

More information about AARP’s Fair Drug Prices campaign can be found at aarp.org/rx.