Buick continues to step their game up in the luxury segment with this impressive 7-passenger SUV. The Enclave Avenir’s stunning exterior with a curvaceous body flaunts a sleek grille complemented by the LED headlamps, roof rails, and hands-free liftgate. It also sits on 20-inch aluminum wheels with a classy pearl nickel finish.

Inside, this carmaker cuts no corners as well, putting great detail into the flowing dashboard; heated and ventilated front seats; gear shifting with an all-new push-button design; a panoramic sunroof; and cushy seating all inside a remarkably spacious cabin. The ride is smooth balanced by a responsive 2.0-liter, turbo engine with a 9-speed transmission. (There is also a 3.5-liter option for more power and a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds.)

With a modern, more expressive design and premium, intuitive technology, the 2022 Buick Enclave offers signature styling and features that premium SUV customers expect and appreciate. The bolder model features new front and rear fascias, grille and lighting, including Evonik LED taillamps. To give buyers options to reflect their personal style, the Enclave also offers unique personas, including the Sport Touring appearance package and the premium Avenir trim – the brand’s highest expression of refinement.

Graciously, the Avenir provides a plethora of driver-assistance packages coming standard including the celebrated OnStar technology along with the Buick Driver Confidence Plus program providing enhanced automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and the very popular HD surround vision for optimal awareness. The Technology II package boasts a rear camera mirror with washer, adaptive cruise control, and enhanced auto parking assist.

Yes, the freshly designed Enclave Avenir starting at $39,850 is here and the perfect leader to make a statement for Buick’s new generation of vehicles.

Fuel Economy: 24 city/31 highway

Price: The redesigned 2022 Buick Enclave Avenir FWD starts at $39,850 MSRP and was reviewed with extras including the Technology II package, massage seating with enhanced lumbar support for the driver, and panoramic sunroof for $45,505.

For more information, visit Buick.com.