While the holidays are a time for celebration, many families in our community struggle to make ends meet, especially with the current economic challenges. Recognizing this need, 3D Girls, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to empowering girls and mothers in metro-Atlanta, is bringing back its cherished holiday tradition. Their 9th Annual Holiday Giveback Event is a shopping experience designed to restore dignity and spread holiday cheer to 106 single-parent families; 255 children experiencing hardship.

“We understand that asking for help can be difficult, especially during this time of year,” says Raioni Madison, Executive Director of 3D Girls, Inc. “But we want families to know that they are not alone. 75% of our network is facing unemployment, and many are experiencing this need for the first time due to inflation and economic uncertainty.”

This year, the organization’s annual holiday shopping event is taking place in person. The nonprofit team has created a pop-store in their office space for families to shop for toys and goodies for children ages 0-12. Dedicated volunteers serve as ‘personal shoppers’, gift wrappers, and childcare support to allow parents to receive a joyful holiday experience.

“We don’t want families to feel like they’re just picking up a handout,” explains Madison. “We want them to feel celebrated, empowered, and most importantly, loved. This in-person shopping format allows us to deliver holiday cheer while restoring the dignity of choosing gifts for your child..”

The event, taking place on Sunday, December 16th, boasts thousands of toys donated by generous partner agencies and individuals. 3D Girls, Inc. volunteers have transformed the space into a magical winter wonderland, complete with festive decorations and holiday spirit.

“This is about so much more than just toys,” says Madison. “It’s about showing families that their struggles are seen, their needs are heard, and they are not alone in this journey. We want to bring them joy and hope during this holiday season.”

3D Girls, Inc. is still accepting toy donations for the event. To learn more about how you can support their mission, visit their website at www.3dgirlsinc.org or follow them on social media @3dgirlsinc on Facebook and Twitter.