The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 and won the SEC Championship. Once again, the Bulldogs were not able to beat the Tide inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As both teams await their fate in the College Football Playoff, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made his plea to the committee.

“I mean, we have five teams that are ranked in the top 15,” Saban explained. “And we got to play each other. And I think we played four out of the box. So I know you’re gonna ask me so I might as well just get to it was you know, having an anticipation is something that’s important to being a good coach. And I think I’m a good coach.”

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban speaks on his team's chances of making the College Football Playoff after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 SEC Championship. #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/kaJOrZRrZd — The Atlanta Voice (@theatlantavoice) December 3, 2023

But the message that I would send is: we won the SEC. We beat the number one team in the country, which everybody thought on the committee was the number one team in the country and they won 29 straight games. So if we needed to do something to pass the eye test, I guess that probably contributed to it significantly.

And if you really want the four best teams to compete the four most deserving teams that have progressed throughout the season. We’re not the same team when we played Texas, not the same team that we played South Florida. So, I don’t think we should be considered as that team right now. And, I think people should look at the whole body of work in terms of what the team was able to accomplish and what they were able to do. I think this team is one of the four best teams and one of the teams that’s deserving to be in the playoffs.”

The Alabama Crimson Tide wins the 2023 SEC Championship on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Carson Beck (15) fires a pass during the second half of the 2023 SEC Championship game between the Georgia Buulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

(Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Meanwhile, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wasn’t trying to hear any nonsense regarding his ‘Dawgs not making the playoffs.

“It’s the best four teams,” Smart said. “So if you go tell me somebody sitting in that committee room doesn’t think that Georgia team is one of the best four teams, I don’t know if they’re in the right profession because we’re a really good football team.”

The fate of the Tide, the Bulldogs, and at least six other hopefuls rest in the hands of the College Football Playoff committee. The semifinals, the New Years Six, and the bowl schedule will be announced Sunday.