JABY INC hereby announces it honorees for the 2023 International Trailblazer Awards to be held July 16, 2023, at the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown/Decatur, 130 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, Georgia 30030 recognizing the outstanding people doing great things in our community. The 2023 Honorees are Ambassador Andrew Young, Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens, DeKalb Solicitor Donna C. Stribling, DeKalb Philanthropist Juanita Baranco, Past UVA Athletic Director Craig K. Littlepage, Army Veteran Col Brenda Meredith, DeKalb Rotarian Cynthia Edwards, and Golf Ball Manufacturer Kenneth Duncan.

The VIP Red-Carpet event that will be hosted by WSB’s Veronica Waters will start at 5:30 pm with a Red-Carpet VIP Reception. The Awards Program will start Promptly at 7:00pm with the doors opening at 6:30pm.

Tickets for the event are $150.00 per person Regular Admission and $175 per person VIP Admission and must be purchase in Advance. No ticket sales at the door.

You can purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/404364273427

or by calling 404-913-9791.