Those who are familiar with the Toyota Corolla throughout the years have been accustomed to its quality, reliability and ultimately being a small-sized sedan well worth the price. Well in 2022, this automaker kicks in the door with a roomier, more nimble crossover version to enter the very popular subcompact SUV segment in 2022. Besides a great value starting at $23,060 for the base model, up to five passengers will sit comfortably with its generous cargo space with the hatchback addition.

Reviewed an attractive Celestite Grey Metallic coat, exterior standouts boast black roof rails, attractive LED lighting package including fog lamps, black front grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Under the hood, there is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that tops out at 169 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque, along with the transmission coming standard in the welcomed CVT format. Although the ride is impressively smooth, the power is adequate at best, but benefits the gas mileage with a city and highway average of 30 miles per gallon.

For more information, visit Toyota.com.

While standard features are plentiful, the highest-trim XLE AWD version’s amenities come highly recommended. Upgrades include the synthetic leather upholstery, ambient lighting, heated front seats, three USB ports; parking sensors, and a folding armrest in the back. The driver will appreciate the powered seat with lumbar support; wireless charger; user-friendly eight-inch touch screen with Android and Apple compatibility; a nine-speaker JBL sound system complete with an amplifier and subwoofer; and plethora of safety features to ease the mind. The tilt-and-slide moonroof adds to the cool factor and visibly enhances the interior. Perhaps the most appreciated advancement is the all-wheel-drive component to make everything from parking to handling roads a lot more precise with the responsive steering Toyota provides.

Yes, the new Corolla is here to stay, and this new subcompact SUV does a great job expanding this globally celebrated line.

Fuel Economy: 29 city/32 highway/30 combined

Price: The XLE AWD version is $32,993 MSRP including handling, processing and delivery as reviewed.