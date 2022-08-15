2022 Subaru BRZ Limited

Whether you’re a fan of Fast & Furious flicks, or just feel the need for speed without breaking the bank, Subaru is renowned for their aggressive speedsters like the WRX, but the BRZ sport coupe is garnering a booming fanbase since its debut in late 2020. Reviewed with a smooth-shifting 6-speed manual transmission with rear-wheel drive, this attractive, second-generation model gets an impressive 228 horses and 15-percent boost of torque out of its larger 2.4-liter, DOHC four-cylinder BOXER engine. Besides the boost in power, the enhancements of the 2022 BRZ include a completely redesigned body, upgraded Subaru Starlink 8-inch multimedia system with integrated center information display, a lower center of gravity, five settings of Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), a front fender air outlet, and an integrated rear spoiler to list a few alterations.



Photos courtesy of Subaru.

Coming in both Premium and Limited trims, the latter was reviewed in a gorgeous “Sapphire Blue” complemented with 18-inch matte gray wheels for the sexy street appeal; heated front seats lined with “Ultrasuede” upholstery and red-stitch piping; and a plethora of safety options to keep the confidence on high. Note that while Subaru claims this coupe to be a 2+2, the backseat lacks considerable legroom, making this the ultimate car for couples, so date nights and terrorizing tracks with your homie will provide some of the fondest memories. There is also a six-speed automatic transmission which also includes Subaru’s signature EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and paddle shifters, so the choice is yours. Welcome back BRZ!

Fuel Economy: 20 city/ 27 highwayPrice: The 2022 Subaru BRZ Limited is $31,455 MSRP.

For more information, visit Subaru.com.

