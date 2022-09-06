For the ultimate luxury hybrid sedan experience, the 2022 Lexus ES300h Ultra Lux is among the top autos of the segment in features, looks, and value. After getting used to the ignition’s silent start, drivers will dig the cloudlike ride powered by the 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine delivering a responsive 215 horsepower regulated by three driving modes—Eco, Normal, and Sport—complete with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters still rolling at a wallet-friendly 44 mpg combined gas mileage.

The posh cabin’s experience is embellished by a 12.3-inch color display with navigation and voice command including Amazon Alexa; wireless charging; WiFi; quilted heated leather upholstery; a woodgrain steering wheel; Apple/Android CarPlay; and theateresque 17-speaker, 1,800-watt Mark Levinson audio package to list a few of the generous amenities. This sedan sits on 18-inch “Split V-Spoke” alloy noise reduction wheels, and flaunts a stunning, refreshed grille to stand up to the bank-breaking exotic cars it pulls up on. To ease the mind, Lexus is consistent in maintaining safety through their revered 2.5 pre-collision system, 10 airbags with Smart Stop technology, pedestrian detection, lane departure and steering assist.

Photos courtesy of Lexus.

An overall safe, comfortable, and impressive option for hybrid enthusiasts ranked the highest of the ES 300’s four trims—base, F Sport, Luxury, and this Ultra Luxury—its price tag under $55K fully equipped makes this whip a strong consideration. Oh, and the Nightfall Mica blue this was reviewed in was a good look.

Fuel Economy: 43 city/ 44 highway/44 combined

Price: The 2022 Lexus ES300h Ultra Lux is $51,080 MSRP and $54,450 including the triple beam headlights, Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Package and destination fees.

For more information, visit Lexus.com.