The highly anticipated, all-new GV70 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige has lived up to the hype in virtually all facets. Eyes will be glued to its sleek body design and stealthy LED lighting presentation, this compact luxury SUV provides two engine choices—a turbocharged, 2.5-liter four-cylinder version, and the reviewed twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6—with both using an eight-speed automatic transmission. The latter engine labeled the Sport Prestige trim pushes 375 horses, plus the AWD capability makes maneuvering sharp corners a breeze.

Photos courtesy of Genesis

The interior is already plush including a panoramic sunroof, but the strongly suggested Select Package (Nappa leather, ventilated front seats; Genesis digital key; surround-view camera system; and banging 16-speaker Lexicon audio system) and Sport Prestige package (21-inch alloy wheels, carbon fiber trim, 12.3-inch digital cluster, three-zone climate control) are highly recommended for the full Genesis experience.

Simply put, this is easily nominated as one of the top debuts of the year.

Fuel Economy: 19 city/25 highway/21 combined

Price: The 2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige is $52,600 MSRP.

For more information, visit Genesis.com.