The South certainly has fondness for pickup trucks and this all-new, all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is the future.

Coming in four trims—Lightning Pro, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum—the XLT 4×4 SuperCrew was reviewed in an attractive Iconic Silver Metallic. The “Lightning” name is certainly fitting; it’s the fastest-accelerating F-150 ever built topping out at an available 563 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of hair-raising torque, and up to 10,000-lb. towing capacity. The starting price for the least expensive trim, the Pro, starts just under $40K; the XLT begins at $52,974; $46,974 for the Pro; and the top-of-the-line Platinum edition starts at around $90,000.

Loaded with tech including new SYNC 4 connectivity with a 12-inch screen, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot that’s able to connect up to 10 devices, up to five passengers will certainly take advantage of the Lightning’s numerous advancements.

Standout features include the LED lighting that wraps around the entire front of the hood, 20-inch alloy wheels, 360-degree camera, tailgate step, and a folding shifter to create a laptop workspace for the driver when parked, of course. There are various modifications and different tow packages for each model, so customization will be truly to the owner’s liking.

Keep an eye out for the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist which automatically controls steering, throttle and brake inputs during towing.

Ultimately, for a pickup truck with zero emissions, amazing power, and loaded with technology, the Lightning is truly electrifying.

EPA: On a full charge, 230 miles standard/320 extended

Price: Starts at $39 MSRP; XLT starts at $52,974

For more information, visit Ford.com.