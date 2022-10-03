2022 Buick Encore GX. Photo courtesy of Buick.

Buick has been an iconic brand, and their latest campaign to bring a little more edge, boost technology, while remaining budget friendly to also embrace the younger generations has been a successful campaign of late. The 2022 Encore Essence GX is a prime example of the welcomed upgrades. Its exterior strikes the eye with the review model’s Sport Touring Package which includes red-line accents along the exterior, curvaceous moldings, and stylized 18-inch wheels. On the technology side, Buick provides a WiFi hotspot; 8.2-inch touchscreen; available Alexa Built-In; Android Auto and Apple Carplay capability; a 120-volt outlet; and the always welcomed OnStar service for mind-relieving security, emergency services, navigation, and a remote diagnostics system. Besides the all-wheel-drive maneuverability, the very important Buick Driver Confidence feature graciously comes standard, which always helps alert drivers of surrounding driving hazards.

2022 Buick Encore GX. Photo courtesy of Buick.

Other options come recommended including the Convenience Package (automatic parking assist, wireless charging, and rear camera mirror); Advanced Technology with HD surround vision, head-up display, and adaptive cruise control; and a hands-free power liftgate ideal for carrying a lot of bags when grocery shopping.

If there is one way to make up to five passengers ride with confidence, style, and a little pampering, this SUV is worth considering.

2022 Buick Encore GX

Fuel Economy: 26 city/29 highway/27 combined.

Price: Base price is $30,600, and $36,065 with the Advanced Technology Package, Convenience Package, Sports Touring Package, hands-free power liftgate, and other extras in the review model.

For more information, visit Buick.com.