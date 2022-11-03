In this image from video, Minority Chair of the Georgia House of Representatives, State Rep. Billy Mitchell, and Minority Leader of the Georgia Democratic Caucus, State Rep. Dr. James Beverly, sit for an interview at The Atlanta Voice studios on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Minority Leader James Beverly and Minority Chair Billy Mitchell break down Georgia Politics

Legalizing sports betting? Equitable access to the ballot box? How to properly Black men in the political process? Abortion rights? All these topics and more were on the table as Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon, and Minority Caucus Chair State Rep. Billy Mitchell discuss the issues leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen...