Legalizing sports betting? Equitable access to the ballot box? How to properly Black men in the political process? Abortion rights? All these topics and more were on the table as Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon, and Minority Caucus Chair State Rep. Billy Mitchell discuss the issues leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections.
Itoro Umontuen
Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen... More by Itoro Umontuen