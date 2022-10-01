Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams discussed the current and pressing issues dominating the campaign with members of The Divine Nine. The Divine Nine is the nickname for the nine Black Greek Letter Organizations that are under the umbrella of The National Pan-Hellenic Council, which governs the historically African American fraternities and sororities.

In this recorded portion of the conversation with host and legendary media personality Ryan Cameron, Abrams said she would utilize the state’s $6.6 billion surplus to tackle the affordable housing crisis, support small, Black and minority-owned businesses. Abrams also discusses her plan to expand Medicaid, which she says would create 64,000 good paying jobs in the process. Abrams also says she plans to make technical college free and restore need-based aid in the state of Georgia.