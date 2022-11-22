Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are not available 24 hours and 7 days a week (Asterisk* Indicates Absentee Ballot Drop Box Locations)

Alpharetta Library*

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009



Buckhead Library*

269 Buckhead Avenue, NE

Atlanta, GA 30305



C.T. Martin Recreation Center*

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta, GA 30311



Chastain Park Recreation Center

140 Chastain Park Avenue NW

Atlanta, GA 30342



Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex*

6500 Vernon Wood Drive

Sandy Springs, GA 30328



East Point Library

2757 Main Street

East Point, GA 30344



East Roswell Library*

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076



Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center

5285 Lakeside Drive

Union City, GA 30291



Fulton County Government Center

130 Peachtree Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton*

4055 Float Shoals Road

Union City, GA 30291

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30310

Milton Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009

Northeast Spruill Oaks Library

9560 Spruill Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022



North Fulton Service Center

7741 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30350



Northside Library

3295 Northside Parkway, NW

Atlanta, GA 30327



Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing

2489 Perry Boulevard, NW

Atlanta, GA 30318



Palmetto Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy

Palmetto, GA 30268



Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE

Atlanta, GA 30306



Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005



Roswell Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30075



South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

South Fulton, GA 30349



Southwest Arts Center

915 New Hope Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30331



Welcome All Recreation Center

4255 Will Lee Road

College Park, GA 30349



Wolf Creek Library*

3100 Enon Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

OUTREACH LOCATIONS:



Georgia Tech

Ferst Center

November 28, 29 and 30

349 Ferst Drive, Atlanta, GA 30332

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Morehouse College

Archer Hall

November 28, 29 and 30

876 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30314

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Georgia State University

Veterans Memorial Hall located inside of Dahlberg Hall

November 28 and 29

30 Courtland Street SE

Atlanta, GA 30303

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.