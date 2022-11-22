A stack of Georgia voter stickers are displayed at Morris Brandon Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are not available 24 hours and 7 days a week (Asterisk* Indicates Absentee Ballot Drop Box Locations)

Alpharetta Library*
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Buckhead Library*
269 Buckhead Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

C.T. Martin Recreation Center*
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, GA 30311

Chastain Park Recreation Center
140 Chastain Park Avenue NW
Atlanta, GA 30342

Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex*
6500 Vernon Wood Drive
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

East Point Library
2757 Main Street
East Point, GA 30344

East Roswell Library*
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076

Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center
5285 Lakeside Drive
Union City, GA 30291

Fulton County Government Center
130 Peachtree Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30303

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton*
4055 Float Shoals Road
Union City, GA 30291

Metropolitan Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30310

Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009

Northeast Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022

North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Northside Library
3295 Northside Parkway, NW
Atlanta, GA 30327

Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard, NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Palmetto Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy
Palmetto, GA 30268

Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005

Roswell Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075

South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
South Fulton, GA 30349

Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Welcome All Recreation Center
4255 Will Lee Road
College Park, GA 30349

Wolf Creek Library*
3100 Enon Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

OUTREACH LOCATIONS:


Georgia Tech
Ferst Center
November 28, 29 and 30
349 Ferst Drive, Atlanta, GA 30332
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Morehouse College
Archer Hall
November 28, 29 and 30
876 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30314
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Georgia State University
Veterans Memorial Hall located inside of Dahlberg Hall
November 28 and 29
30 Courtland Street SE
Atlanta, GA 30303
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.