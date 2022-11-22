Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are not available 24 hours and 7 days a week (Asterisk* Indicates Absentee Ballot Drop Box Locations)
Alpharetta Library*
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Buckhead Library*
269 Buckhead Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
C.T. Martin Recreation Center*
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, GA 30311
Chastain Park Recreation Center
140 Chastain Park Avenue NW
Atlanta, GA 30342
Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex*
6500 Vernon Wood Drive
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
East Point Library
2757 Main Street
East Point, GA 30344
East Roswell Library*
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center
5285 Lakeside Drive
Union City, GA 30291
Fulton County Government Center
130 Peachtree Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton*
4055 Float Shoals Road
Union City, GA 30291
Metropolitan Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30310
Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
Northeast Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Northside Library
3295 Northside Parkway, NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard, NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Palmetto Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy
Palmetto, GA 30268
Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Roswell Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
South Fulton, GA 30349
Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Welcome All Recreation Center
4255 Will Lee Road
College Park, GA 30349
Wolf Creek Library*
3100 Enon Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
OUTREACH LOCATIONS:
Georgia Tech
Ferst Center
November 28, 29 and 30
349 Ferst Drive, Atlanta, GA 30332
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Morehouse College
Archer Hall
November 28, 29 and 30
876 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30314
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Georgia State University
Veterans Memorial Hall located inside of Dahlberg Hall
November 28 and 29
30 Courtland Street SE
Atlanta, GA 30303
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.