What to bring with you for in-person voting:
- A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card
- A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.
- Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line
- Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in-person.
Early Voting Schedule
Wednesday, November 23, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at Memorial Drive location ONLY
Saturday, November 26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at Dunwoody Library, Memorial Drive, and South DeKalb Mall
Sunday, November 27, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at all locations
Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at all locations
Advance Voting Locations
Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain, Ga 30088
Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **
4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300
Decatur, Ga 30032
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30317
North Dekalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr
Chamblee, Ga 30341
Briarwood Recreation **
2235 Briarwood Way Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30329
Gallery At South Dekalb (S. Dekalb Mall) **
2845 Candler Rd
Decatur, Ga 30034
Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **
2994 Turner Hill Rd
Stonecrest, Ga 30038
County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294
Salem-Panola Library
5137 Salem Road
Stonecrest, GA 30038
Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker, Ga 30084
Dunwoody Library **
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, Ga 30338
Wesley Chapel Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur, Ga 30034
Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta, Ga 30322
Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Rd SW
Stone Mountain, GA 30088
Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road
Decatur, Ga. 30034
Clarkston Library
951 N Indian Creek
Clarkston, Ga. 30021
** Indicates a drop box is available during advance voting hours