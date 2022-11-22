What to bring with you for in-person voting:

A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card

A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.

Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line

Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in-person.

Early Voting Schedule

Wednesday, November 23, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at Memorial Drive location ONLY

Saturday, November 26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at Dunwoody Library, Memorial Drive, and South DeKalb Mall

Sunday, November 27, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at all locations

Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at all locations

Advance Voting Locations

Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Road

Stone Mountain, Ga 30088

Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **

4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300

Decatur, Ga 30032

Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Drive Ne

Atlanta, Ga 30317

North Dekalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Dr

Chamblee, Ga 30341

Briarwood Recreation **

2235 Briarwood Way Ne

Atlanta, Ga 30329

Gallery At South Dekalb (S. Dekalb Mall) **

2845 Candler Rd

Decatur, Ga 30034

Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **

2994 Turner Hill Rd

Stonecrest, Ga 30038

County Line-Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road

Ellenwood, GA 30294

Salem-Panola Library

5137 Salem Road

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **

5234 Lavista Road

Tucker, Ga 30084

Dunwoody Library **

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody, Ga 30338

Wesley Chapel Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road

Decatur, Ga 30034

Emory University

1599 Clifton Road

Atlanta, Ga 30322

Wade Walker YMCA

5605 Rockbridge Rd SW

Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church

2340 Clifton Springs Road

Decatur, Ga. 30034

Clarkston Library

951 N Indian Creek

Clarkston, Ga. 30021

** Indicates a drop box is available during advance voting hours