Advance In-Person Voting for the November 8, 2022, General/Special Election dates, times, and locations are listed below.

Any registered Cobb County voter may vote at any of the below locations.

may vote at any of the below locations. There is NO VOTING on October 23rd, November 5th, 6th or 7th

on October 23rd, November 5th, 6th or 7th *Drop Boxes are located inside the notated voting locations and are open only during voting hours.

Cobb County

In-Person Advance Voting Options

General/Special Election: November 8, 2022

FOR IN-PERSON ADVANCE VOTING ONLY:

Any Cobb County registered voter may vote at any of the following locations:



DROP BOX

Main Office (NEW LOCATION) – 3.9 Miles from previous Whitlock Location

995 Roswell St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060

October 17 – 21 Monday-Friday: 7am-7pm

October 22 — Saturday: 8am-5pm

October 24 – 28 –Monday-Friday: 7am-7pm

October 29 — Saturday: 8am-5pm

October 31 – November 4 Monday-Friday: 7am-7pm



EAST DROP BOX:

East Cobb Government Center

4400 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068

NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

3332 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta, GA 30066



NORTH DROP BOX:

North Cobb Senior Center

3900 S. Main St., Acworth, GA 30101



SMYRNA DROP BOX:

Smyrna Community Center

200 Village Green Cir. SE, Smyrna, GA 30080



SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd. Austell, GA 30106



MABLETON DROP BOX:

South Cobb Regional Library

805 Clay Rd. Mableton, GA 30126



SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center

875 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168



WEST COBB DROP BOX

Ward Recreation Center

4845 Dallas Hwy., Powder Springs, GA 30127



NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

1750 Dennis Kemp Ln. NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152



KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center

2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw, GA 30144



POWDER SPRINGS: Ron Anderson Recreation Center

3820 Macedonia Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127



CENTRAL (1 Week Only)

Jim R. Miller Event Center

2245 Callaway Rd. SW, Marietta, GA 30008



Additional Location added: Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 ONLY 7am – 7pm

Sunday Voting (New Option) * DROP BOX



Main Office: 995 Roswell St NE, Marietta 30060

October 30 ONLY

12pm – 4pm



Drop boxes are located inside these Voting locations and open only during voting hours. There is NO VOTING on October 23 or November 5, 6 or 7