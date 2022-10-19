Advance In-Person Voting for the November 8, 2022, General/Special Election dates, times, and locations are listed below.
- Any registered Cobb County voter may vote at any of the below locations.
- There is NO VOTING on October 23rd, November 5th, 6th or 7th
- *Drop Boxes are located inside the notated voting locations and are open only during voting hours.
Cobb County
In-Person Advance Voting Options
General/Special Election: November 8, 2022
FOR IN-PERSON ADVANCE VOTING ONLY:
Any Cobb County registered voter may vote at any of the following locations:
DROP BOX
Main Office (NEW LOCATION) – 3.9 Miles from previous Whitlock Location
995 Roswell St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060
October 17 – 21 Monday-Friday: 7am-7pm
October 22 — Saturday: 8am-5pm
October 24 – 28 –Monday-Friday: 7am-7pm
October 29 — Saturday: 8am-5pm
October 31 – November 4 Monday-Friday: 7am-7pm
EAST DROP BOX:
East Cobb Government Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068
NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta, GA 30066
NORTH DROP BOX:
North Cobb Senior Center
3900 S. Main St., Acworth, GA 30101
SMYRNA DROP BOX:
Smyrna Community Center
200 Village Green Cir. SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd. Austell, GA 30106
MABLETON DROP BOX:
South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Rd. Mableton, GA 30126
SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center
875 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
WEST COBB DROP BOX
Ward Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Hwy., Powder Springs, GA 30127
NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln. NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw, GA 30144
POWDER SPRINGS: Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127
CENTRAL (1 Week Only)
Jim R. Miller Event Center
2245 Callaway Rd. SW, Marietta, GA 30008
Additional Location added: Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 ONLY 7am – 7pm
Sunday Voting (New Option) * DROP BOX
Main Office: 995 Roswell St NE, Marietta 30060
October 30 ONLY
12pm – 4pm
Drop boxes are located inside these Voting locations and open only during voting hours. There is NO VOTING on October 23 or November 5, 6 or 7