Advance/Early Voting for the December 6th General Election Runoff begins on Saturday, November 26th, in select locations that are approved by the Cobb County Board of Elections.

Registered Cobb County voters may vote at any of our advance voting locations.

There is NO VOTING on December 3rd, 4th, or 5th.

View/Print Flyer

*Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes are located inside the notated voting locations and are open only during voting hours.

*Absentee ballots may be hand-delivered to the Cobb County Main Elections office during office hours, until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th.