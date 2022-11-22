(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Advance/Early Voting for the December 6th General Election Runoff begins on Saturday, November 26th, in select locations that are approved by the Cobb County Board of Elections.

Registered Cobb County voters may vote at any of our advance voting locations. 

There is NO VOTING on December  3rd, 4th, or 5th.

*Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes are located inside the notated voting locations and are open only during voting hours.

*Absentee ballots may be hand-delivered to the Cobb County Main Elections office during office hours, until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th.

LocationName/AddressDates/Times 
MAIN
* Drop Box		Cobb County Elections & Registration
(NEW LOCATION)
995 Roswell St., NE
Marietta, GA 30060		Saturday, 11/26
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
EAST
* Drop Box		East Cobb Government Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd.,
Marietta, GA 30068		Saturday, 11/26
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
WEST
* Drop Box		Ward Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Hwy.,
Powder Springs, GA 30127		Saturday, 11/26
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
MABLETON
* Drop Box		South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Rd.
Mableton, GA 30126		Saturday, 11/26
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
NORTH
* Drop Box		North Cobb Senior Center
3900 S. Main St.,
Acworth, GA 30101		Saturday, 11/26
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
SMYRNA
* Drop Box		Smyrna Community Center
200 Village Green Cir, SE
Smyrna, GA 30080		Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
SOUTHWESTCollar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd.,
Austell, GA 30106		Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
SOUTHSouth Cobb Recreation Center
875 Riverside Pkwy.
Austell, GA 30168		Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
NORTHEASTTim D. Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd.
Marietta, GA 30066		Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
NORTHWESTWest Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln. NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152		Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
KENNESAWBen Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr.,
Kennesaw, GA 30144		Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
POWDER SPRINGSRon Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Rd.,
Powder Springs, GA 30127		Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.