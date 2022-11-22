Advance/Early Voting for the December 6th General Election Runoff begins on Saturday, November 26th, in select locations that are approved by the Cobb County Board of Elections.
Registered Cobb County voters may vote at any of our advance voting locations.
There is NO VOTING on December 3rd, 4th, or 5th.
*Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes are located inside the notated voting locations and are open only during voting hours.
*Absentee ballots may be hand-delivered to the Cobb County Main Elections office during office hours, until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th.
|Location
|Name/Address
|Dates/Times
|MAIN
* Drop Box
|Cobb County Elections & Registration
(NEW LOCATION)
995 Roswell St., NE
Marietta, GA 30060
|Saturday, 11/26
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|EAST
* Drop Box
|East Cobb Government Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd.,
Marietta, GA 30068
|Saturday, 11/26
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|WEST
* Drop Box
|Ward Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Hwy.,
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|Saturday, 11/26
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|MABLETON
* Drop Box
|South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Rd.
Mableton, GA 30126
|Saturday, 11/26
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|NORTH
* Drop Box
|North Cobb Senior Center
3900 S. Main St.,
Acworth, GA 30101
|Saturday, 11/26
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|SMYRNA
* Drop Box
|Smyrna Community Center
200 Village Green Cir, SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
|Sunday, 11/27
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|SOUTHWEST
|Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd.,
Austell, GA 30106
|Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|SOUTH
|South Cobb Recreation Center
875 Riverside Pkwy.
Austell, GA 30168
|Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|NORTHEAST
|Tim D. Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd.
Marietta, GA 30066
|Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|NORTHWEST
|West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln. NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
|Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|KENNESAW
|Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr.,
Kennesaw, GA 30144
|Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|POWDER SPRINGS
|Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Rd.,
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|Monday – Friday
11/28 – 12/02
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.