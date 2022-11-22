Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are not available 24 hours and 7 days a week.
📍 Forest Park Senior Center
5087 Park Avenue
FOREST PARK, GA 30297
📍 Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Office
121 SOUTH MCDONOUGH STREET
JONESBORO, GA 30236
📍 Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center
3499 Rex Road
REX, GA 30273
📍 Morrow City Hall
1500 MORROW ROAD
MORROW, GA 30260
📍 South Clayton Recreation Center
1837 MCDONOUGH Rd
HAMPTON, GA 30228
📍 Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center
1475 EAST FAYETTEVILLE RD
RIVERDALE, GA 30274