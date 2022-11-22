Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are not available 24 hours and 7 days a week.

📍 Forest Park Senior Center

5087 Park Avenue

FOREST PARK, GA 30297

📍 Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Office

121 SOUTH MCDONOUGH STREET

JONESBORO, GA 30236

📍 Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center

3499 Rex Road

REX, GA 30273

📍 Morrow City Hall

1500 MORROW ROAD

MORROW, GA 30260

📍 South Clayton Recreation Center

1837 MCDONOUGH Rd

HAMPTON, GA 30228

📍 Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center

1475 EAST FAYETTEVILLE RD

RIVERDALE, GA 30274