Currently, sixty-eight days remain until election day and as many Georgians are focused on the return to school, college football and the National Football League, the race for the Governor’s mansion is beginning to heat up.

According to internal polling by the Stacey Abrams campaign, they conclude that Abrams has made gains with voters of all backgrounds while Governor Brian Kemp continues to lose support. The primary factor includes the fallout of the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision which struck down the federal right to abortion, reversing settled law which was Roe vs. Wade, leaving the states to institute their laws regarding abortion access.

“Georgians know that Brian Kemp’s agenda is too dangerous and too extreme for their families, safety, and opportunity in Georgia. His draconian abortion ban, dangerous gun agenda and the threats they pose to our equality are disqualifying to Georgia voters,” said campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo. “This latest poll makes it clear that our campaign has the momentum as we head into the last 10 weeks of the race. We will continue to travel around the state, hearing from and listening to Georgians as we work to build One Georgia and stop Kemp’s radical far-right agenda that endangers the lives and livelihoods of Georgians.”

Moreover, what will be key to the Governor’s race, and by association, the Senate race between incumbent Democratic Senator Reverend Raphael G. Warnock versus Republican Herschel Walker, is how the demographic shifts in Georgia has an effect on the number of young, Black and Brown voters, plus the number of people who previously took abortion access for granted until the Dobbs decision came down in June. According to the memo released by the Abrams campaign, Dobbs is factor.

“Notably, the movement we have measured towards Abrams has come in tandem with two key paradigm shifts in this contest. One, that cannot be understated, but is slightly harder to measure, is the impact of the Dobbs decision on the political environment. From special election outcomes to voter registration trends, all signs point to the overturning of Roe as a key inflection point for partisan energy, motivation to vote, and women voters across the country fleeing GOP candidates like Brian Kemp.“

Another factor to consider in subsequent polls to come is the recent announcement is the Atlanta Medical Center will close November 1, after sustaining insurmountable losses to the tune of $107 million in the last twelve months.

“If the Atlanta Medical Center shuts completely or stops key services, it will be the 6th hospital to turn away patients on Kemp’s watch,” Abrams said on Twitter. We’re in a crisis of spiraling healthcare costs & declining access. It’s shameful that Kemp puts his politics over what’s best for Georgians.”