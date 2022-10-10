Georgia State Rep. Mary Robichaux currently represents House District 48 in the Georgia Legislature. In this interview, she explains her positions regarding legalizing sports betting, improving the HOPE Scholarship, abortion rights in Georgia and more heading into the Peach State’s 2022 Midterm Elections.
Itoro Umontuen
Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen... More by Itoro Umontuen