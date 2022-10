Dr. Kelly Coffman is running for Georgia House District 53, which was re-drawn after the 2020 Census. Without an incumbent, House District 53 includes parts of the cities of Roswell, Sandy Springs, and Atlanta.

The new HD-53 is diverse, with a population that is 14.5% Black, 8.2% Hispanic, and 5.8% Asian-American or Pacific Islander.

In this interview, Coffman explains how her background as a board-certified psychiatrist will serve her well if she’s elected in November.