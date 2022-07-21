For those who are all about no nonsense and straight-up getting things done whether it’s

construction, farming, camping, or whatever life calls for, this compact pickup answers the call. Coming in 4WD, the maneuverability is top notch, plus there’s a roomy cabin to comfortably fit five passengers, and a user-friendly infotainment system with Wi-Fi availability. The heart is a responsive 3.6-liter, V6 engine pushing 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, with a towing capacity of an impressive 7,000 pounds.

Already loaded with standard features, the standout option is the Off-Road Performance Edition package ($3,195) only available in the AT4, which includes 17-inch gloss black aluminum wheels; a suspension leveling kit; front and middle skid plates; and other features to broaden your driving experience. The BOSE premium sound system gets a thumb’s up as well to make a laborious day more enjoyable.



Fuel Economy: 17 city/24 highway

Price: Starts at $40,200 MSRP; $46,700 fully equipped as reviewed.

For more information, visit Gmc.com .

Photos courtesy of GMC.