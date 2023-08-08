The 10th annual CBS Sports Classic will be contested at Atlanta’s award-winning State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 16, featuring a high-profile doubleheader with Ohio State facing UCLA at 3 p.m. E.T., followed by North Carolina squaring off against Kentucky. The premier event will be broadcast on The CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount+.

This set of matchups was last featured in 2020, when Ohio State defeated UCLA, 77-70 and North Carolina took down Kentucky, 75-63.

This year, fans will have the opportunity to purchase official fan travel packages for the CBS Sports Classic, which will include game tickets, hotel accommodations in downtown Atlanta and in-arena hospitality at State Farm Arena. Fan travel packages are set to go on sale on August 16, allowing fans exclusive early access to secure their seats for the event ahead of the launch of public ticket sales later in the month. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on August 24 at www.cbssportsclassic.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans interested in attending the event can register to receive direct email alerts regarding ticket news and other event at www.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets. Fans who register for these ticket alerts will be eligible for an exclusive presale on August 23.

State Farm Arena will be the seventh different venue to play host to the CBS Sports Classic. Throughout the nine-year history of the CBS Sports Classic, the United Center in Chicago (2014, 2018), Barclays Center in Brooklyn (2015), T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (2016, 2019, 2021), Smoothie King Center in New Orleans (2017), Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland (2020) and Madison Square Garden in New York City (2022) have hosted the event.

The CBS Sports Classic annually brings together four of the nation’s most successful college basketball programs. The quartet owns a combined 26 national championships, with UCLA (11), Kentucky (8) and North Carolina (6) ranking first, second and third, respectively, in NCAA history. Additionally, all four programs rank in the top six in all time Final Four berths, compiling 66 total appearances between them (North Carolina, 21; UCLA, 18; Kentucky, 17; Ohio State, 10). They are among college basketball’s all-time winningest programs, combining for more than 8,400 victories, while Kentucky (949), North Carolina (936) and UCLA (737), are ranked first, second and fifth, respectively, in all time AP Top-25 appearances, while all four programs rank in the top eight in all time AP Top-Five appearances (Kentucky, first; North Carolina, second; UCLA, fifth; Ohio State, eighth).

North Carolina is 6-3 in the CBS Sports Classic, Ohio State is 4-4, Kentucky is 4-5 and UCLA is 3-5.

For additional information on the event, please visit www.cbssportsclassic.com.