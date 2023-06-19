The 100 Black Men of Atlanta is hosting its annual 100 Honors Gala on Saturday, June 24, at the Omni Atlanta Hotel. The event is an evening of celebration, recognition, and entertainment, highlighting the organization’s programs and achievements in an effort to continue its work of fundraising to support students.

This black-tie gala recognizes those who have made significant contributions that align with the organization’s mission. With the theme of “Empowering Our Youth”, this will be the first time since 2019 that the organization hosted the event in-person.

“I’m excited to announce the return of our signature fundraising event the 100 Honors Gala. This year’s theme, ‘Empowering Our Youth’ is consistent with the mission of the 100,” said Keith Millner, Chairman of the Board, 100 Black Men of Atlanta. “For 37 years, since our chapter’s inception in 1986, members of the 100 have dedicated themselves to enhancing and improving the lives of African American youth, both men and women, through the execution of four programmatic pillars: mentorship, health and wellness, education, and economic empowerment.”

“Our programs include Project Success at B.E.S.T. Academy, the 9th Grade Leadership Academy at Douglas High School, the Emerging 100 of Atlanta, the Colligate 100 of Atlanta, our Fatherhood Initiative, our Digital Literacy Program, and100 Robotics Scholars Alliance, which we execute through the Johnson Research and Development Center.”

This year’s 100 Honors Gala awards and honorees include:

Andrew Young Lifetime Achievement Award: Jermaine Dupri, CEO of So So Def Recordings

Jermaine Dupri, CEO of So So Def Recordings Maynard H. Jackson Community Impact Award: Jay Bailey, President & CEO of Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE)

Jay Bailey, President & CEO of Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) Nathaniel R. Goldston, III Trailblazer Award: Dr. Kevin James, Ed.D., President of Morris Brown College

John Lewis Emerging Leader Award: Aundell “AJ” Terrell Jr., NFL cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons

Aundell “AJ” Terrell Jr., NFL cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Civic Leadership Award: Joshua Byrd, Sr. and Richard Byrd, Anti-Gun Violence Leadership

Joshua Byrd, Sr. and Richard Byrd, Anti-Gun Violence Leadership Chairman’s Circle Corporate Responsibility Award: Delta Air Lines

“Collectively these six honorees represent those who are excelling in enhancing and improving the lives in our nation’s and city’s youth,” Millner said.

Ambassador Andrew Young and Billye Aaron also serve as Honorary Co-Chairs. Sponsors of the 100 Honors Gala include Google, Delta, Bank of America, Publix, UPS, Chik-Fil-A, Georgia-PAcific, and more.

For more information on the 100 Honors Gala visit https://100blackmen-atlanta.org/join-us-for-our-100-honors-gala/page.html. To learn more about the 100 Black men of Atlanta visit https://100blackmen-atlanta.org/.